Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLD. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLD opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $32.64.

