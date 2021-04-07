Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers Sells 28,668 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey David Ayers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey David Ayers sold 1,585 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $20,113.65.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

