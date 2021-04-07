PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $163,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.95. 121,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,445. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

