pEOS Trading Down 12.1% This Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $362.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00257533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.21 or 0.00775249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,747.56 or 0.99937695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

