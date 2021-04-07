Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.43.

PNR stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $63.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

