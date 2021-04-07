Pensionfund Sabic Sells 7,700 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.82. 10,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,372. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

