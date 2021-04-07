Pensionfund Sabic Sells 7,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $123,432,000 after purchasing an additional 450,026 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,477,821 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $285,007,000 after purchasing an additional 414,737 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $79.90. 17,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,028. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

