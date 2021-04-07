Pensionfund Sabic Sells 5,000 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.54. 32,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

