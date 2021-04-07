Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.42 and its 200-day moving average is $336.60. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.23 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

