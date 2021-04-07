Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Target were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $205.47. 28,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,218. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day moving average of $176.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

