Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $409.98. 3,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.29 and a 200-day moving average of $407.19. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.06 and a 52-week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

