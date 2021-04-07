Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Applied Materials comprises about 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

AMAT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

