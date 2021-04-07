Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.75 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. 27,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,819.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

