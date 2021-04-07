Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 59,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up about 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. 86,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,842. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

