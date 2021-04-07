Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 595.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.03.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,305. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

