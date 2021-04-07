Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 1,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,360,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $232.14. The stock had a trading volume of 47,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

