Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Several analysts have issued reports on PSON shares. UBS Group cut Pearson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

PSON stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 793.60 ($10.37). The stock had a trading volume of 729,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,307. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 777.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 669.81. The company has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

