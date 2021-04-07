PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.39 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $43.52 million and approximately $265,268.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00060257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.29 or 0.00659757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00079320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031553 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 545,772,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,174,746 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.