PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Global Securities

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDCE. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Shares of PDCE opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

