Payfair Trading 79.1% Lower This Week (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 81.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Payfair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $7,460.75 and $2.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Payfair has traded down 79.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00658132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00078993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031238 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair (PFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Payfair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.