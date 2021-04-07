Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. Paychex has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

