Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-3.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.94-3.00 EPS.

PAYX opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paychex from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.13.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

