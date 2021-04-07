Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $22.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,231.61. 32,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,064.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,808.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,177.25 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

