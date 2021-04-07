Park National Corp OH Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,728 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. 294,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,871,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

