Park National Corp OH Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.40. 9,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.31 and a 1-year high of $299.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 180.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

