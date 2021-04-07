Park National Corp OH Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,877 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.9% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,958 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

