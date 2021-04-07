PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $16.99 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.99 or 0.00029892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $409.00 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.46 or 0.00634185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 148,212,664 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.