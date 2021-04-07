Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) vs. FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Critical Analysis

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pampa Energía and FirstEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 2 0 1 0 1.67 FirstEnergy 1 6 6 0 2.38

Pampa Energía presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential downside of 24.00%. FirstEnergy has a consensus price target of $39.58, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pampa Energía and FirstEnergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $2.84 billion 0.30 $692.00 million $9.50 1.58 FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 1.72 $912.00 million $2.58 13.49

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energía. Pampa Energía is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 4.47% 4.40% 1.88% FirstEnergy 6.64% 20.15% 3.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Pampa Energía shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Pampa Energía on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It has an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,955 megawatts; and 21,090 kilometers of high voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as styrene, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 13.526 thousands of barrels of oil and LNG, as well as 21.790 millions of cubic meters of natural gas; owned a refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 91 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

