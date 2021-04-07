Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,030 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPG. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 42,626 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

