Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 59,736 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,736 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 2,927.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Enel Américas S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

