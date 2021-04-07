Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,916 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Cato were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Cato by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 425,685 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Cato by 1,133.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Cato by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cato by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Cato by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cato alerts:

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.