Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 15,332 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,085 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $484.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,116.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.53.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

