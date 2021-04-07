Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $139,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. JustInvest LLC raised its position in KT by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KT opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KT. Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

