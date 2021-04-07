PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Up 2%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

About PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD)

Paid, Inc provides an all in one e-commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning various industries. The company combines an intuitive website builder and e-commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant processing services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

