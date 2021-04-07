Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OVCHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

