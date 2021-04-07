OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.