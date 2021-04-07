Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV) Senior Officer Juan Hernando Gavidia Purchases 151,000 Shares

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV) Senior Officer Juan Hernando Gavidia acquired 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$48,833.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 786,400 shares in the company, valued at C$254,321.76.

Shares of TSE ORV opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.81. Orvana Minerals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.25 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

