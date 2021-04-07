Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 337.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 1,080,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

