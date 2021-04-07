OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Cap of $21.34 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and $1.47 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00259787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.51 or 0.00749041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,743.06 or 1.00007041 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00016147 BTC.

About OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

