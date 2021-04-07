Open Predict Token Price Tops $2.13 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $10,907.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00654276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031263 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

