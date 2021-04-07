OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives $26.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 510,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,373 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,582,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 481,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 21.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $11,129,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.