Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.