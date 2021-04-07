Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.59

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $23.50. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Old Point Financial comprises about 1.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 9.80% of Old Point Financial worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.