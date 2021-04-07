Offshift Price Tops $3.54 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00006279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $242,744.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,438.05 or 1.00182807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00094890 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001750 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.