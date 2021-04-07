OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OCFC. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.