Obee Network (OBEE) Market Cap Hits $40,169.53

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Obee Network has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Obee Network has a market cap of $40,169.53 and approximately $35,121.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00243751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.87 or 0.00785641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,602.98 or 1.00186213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Buying and Selling Obee Network

