Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,890,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

