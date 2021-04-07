NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $212.64

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.64 and last traded at $212.27, with a volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

