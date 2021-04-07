Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
NYSE NNY opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $10.95.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.