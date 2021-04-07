Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NAC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
