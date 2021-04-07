Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NAC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.